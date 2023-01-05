Tata Open Maharashtra: Top seed Cilic pulls out of quarterfinal clash due to knee injury 

Top seed Marin Cilic pulled out of his quarterfinal clash at Tata Open Maharashtra on Thursday due to a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Croatian, ranked 17 in the world, had defeated Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 at the Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday and was supposed to face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

“Hey guys, very sorry that I couldn’t come out again today to compete. Today during the warm-up, I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn’t get better until I was about to go out on the court,” said Cilic in an official statement.

“Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I’m looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again.”

After Cilic’s withdrawal, the doubles quarterfinal match between local pair of N. Sriram Balaji-Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow was moved from Court 1 to Center Court.