Live report Maharashtra Open, Day 1: Karlovic crashes out, Nagal takes on Troicki

Hello and welcome to the live report of day 01 of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Follow all the updates and results from the tournament with me, Lavanya.



LIVE ACTION:



Our correspondent, N Sudharshan caught up with Viktor Troicki yesterday, to get his reaction to Djokovic's eighth Australian Open win. Here's what the Serbian had to say.



Happening now: Match 03: India's Sumit Nagal takes on Novak Djokovic's doubles partner, Viktor Troicki



Anjana's verdict: Sugita was 4-0 up in the first game before Fabbiano showed some resistance. But the Italian completely came apart to give Sugita an easy win here in Pune.



Match 02: Fifth seeded Yuichi Sugita beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-0 in the second encounter of Singles main draw. Easy win!





's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe has made it to Round 2⃣ of the Singles by defeating Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4.#TOM2020 #AdvantagePune #ATPTour pic.twitter.com/bZyMVmkKIO — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) February 3, 2020

FIXTURES FOR THE DAY: C. Stebe beat I Karlovic 6-3, 6-4 Y Sugita beat T Fabbiano 6-3, 6-0



S Nagal vs V Troicki LIVE S Caruso vs R Ramanathan

2019 finalist Ivo Karlovic bows out of the Tata Open Maharashtra after losing to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in straight sets.Our correspondent, Anjana Senthil, is in Pune bringing us updates from the tournament as it happens. If you spot here, give her a shout!





PREVIEW:



It should have been a special year. It should have been the celebration of the best in tennis. The 2020 Tata Open Maharashtra, after all, marks the 25th year of the ATP tour event happening in India. The 25 glorious years have seen the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Carlos Moya making India as the pit-stop for their Australian Open preparations. Conducive weather and conditions, perfect timing, the tournament had the zing.

For 25 years, it was the preferred stop. For some, it was even lucky to begin the season here.

But the launch of ATP Cup has changed all that this year. Slotted in the week after the Australian Open, it has become doubly hard for the organisers to draw the big names.

To compensate for the lack of star power - there is only one player from the top 50 (Benoit Paire), the singles event will see five Indians in the main draw: two direct entries and three wild cards in the main draw — giving the players the best opportunity to earn some crucial ATP points in the Olympic year.

Also, by offering Leander Paes the doubles wild card, it has added the charm of playing host to Leander’s last ATP tournament on Indian soil, in all likeliness