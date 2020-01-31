Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna gets doubles wild card, five Indians in singles main draw

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Arjun Kadhe have been granted wildcard entry in the doubles at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra which is scheduled from February 3-9 at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium here.

The World No. 38 Bopanna, who clinched the doubles title in the last edition playing alongside Divij Sharan, will lead Indian challenge partnering Kadhe this time. Sharan, who will partner alongside Artem Sitak, have already made the main draw with a direct entry.

Kadhe also received wildcard entry into the singles main draw while the third wild card has been awarded to Sasi Kumar Mukund.

Apart from getting a doubles wildcard with Rohan Bopanna, Arjun Kadhe has also been granted singles main draw wildcard. - Special Arrangement

With Kadhe and Mukund’s inclusion, five Indian players will now feature in the 28-size singles main draw.

While Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal managed to get direct entries into the main draw, Ramkumar Ramanathan was given a wild card earlier this week.

Two more players will come in as special exempts and four will come through as qualifiers.

“This will be the first time that there are some many Indian players in the main Draw, which is a great opportunity for the Indians as one of the primary goals of hosting this ATP Tour event in India has been to provide Indian players with a platform to not only provide them exposure but also help them to earn crucial ranking points,” Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra said..

“We have also announced wild card entries to India’s Saketh Myneni and French Open semifinalist Earnest Gulbis in the singles qualifiers,” Sutar informed.

Prize money, shot clocks:

The third edition of India’s premier 250 event will have a total prize money of USD 546,355, which is the highest ever.

“We are also introducing shot clocks for the first time in this tournament,” said Sunder Iyer, MSLTA Secretary. The shot clocks will see counting 25 seconds allowed between the points. It was trialled at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2007 and was also used at the 2018 US Open.

The tickets are available online on the official ticket website: https://www.zoonga.com/tata-