Tata Open Maharashtra: Direct entry for Nagal, wildcard for Ramkumar

Ramkumar Ramanathan has been granted a wildcard entry in the singles main draw at the Tata Open Maharashtra, to be held at the Balewadi complex tennis courts from February 3-9, 2020. India’s Sumit Nagal joined compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the main draw.



India's No. 1 singles player, Prajnesh, got into the main draw following the withdrawal of Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Nagal moved up from the alternative list into the 20-player singles draw following the withdrawal of Japan’s Soeda Go. The TOM, into its third year, is an ATP Tour 250 series event and India’s only ATP Tour event.



Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, announcing the wildcards, informed that apart from a wildcard entry for Ramkumar, two other names will be revealed just before the singles qualifying draw commences, February 1. “We hope that Ramkumar will be able to make the most of his inclusion in the main draw,” the TD said.

The Chennai-based player will be making his third appearance in the event and had won the doubles title at the KPIT Challenger last year at this venue, partnering Purav Raja.

Nagal, the second highest ranked singles exponent among Indians, also featured in the year-end Challenger in Pune.



Leander seeks doubles entry



Leander Paes has requested the TOM organisers for an entry into the men's doubles and is likely to be granted his wish, in view of this season being his final appearance. “We have received a request from Leander Paes for inclusion in the doubles,” said MSLTA president, Bharat Oza.



The Indian veteran, who recently featured in mixed doubles at the Australian Open 2020, named Australian Matthew Ebden as his partner for the Pune event and has been placed in the alternatives list, along with other Indian pairs Rohan Bopanna-Arjun Kadhe, and Ramkumar-Raja.



The TOM men doubles main draw includes the Indo-New Zealand duo of Divij Sharan and Attem Sitak, who advanced into the second round in the men's doubles at the AO 2020. The event is organised by IMG under the aegis of MSLTA, the state tennis governing body.