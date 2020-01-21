Tata Open Maharashtra: Divij Sharan to lead Indian challenge in doubles

Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna have paired up with different partners for the upcoming edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra which beginning at Balewadi Stadium here from February 3.

Divij and Bopanna were the champion team in men's doubles in the corresponding event last year.

Sharan has teamed up with New Zealand's Artem Sitak, while Bopanna, who hasn't yet been assured of a spot in the main draw, will be with local boy Arjun Kadhe. Kadhe's doubles ranking is 217, and their combined ranking has put them in an alternate list.

Similarly, Leander Paes (ranked 119) is awaiting a confirmed spot in the main draw, having entered the competition with Australia's Matthew Ebden (ranked 122).

Main attractions

Former Grand Slam doubles champions Robert Lindstedt and Jonathan Erlich will be the main attractions in the doubles. The Swedish ace Lindstedt, who clinched the Australian Open doubles title in 2014 and also made an appearance in the Wimbledon final on three successive occasions (2010, 2011, 2012), will partner Netherlands’ Robin Haase.

The World No. 34 Haase is a familiar name in the tournament following his triumph in the 2018 edition with compatriot Matwe Middelkoop. Another former Australian Open doubles champion Erlich, ranked 67, will play with Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski.

“We have a competitive field this time in the third edition of this tournament. We are expecting yet another year of high-quality action with the presence of world’s top tennis players,” said Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA.