Top seed Fritz secures third Eastbourne ATP title; Tabilo wins Mallorca Championships

Taylor Fritz completed a hat-trick of Eastbourne International ATP titles on Saturday as the American became the first three-time men’s singles champion in the tournament’s history.
The 26-year-old top seed defeated Australia’s Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event, a result that meant Fritz had not dropped a set all week at the tournament.
“I’m pumped. I always feel like I play well here,” said Fritz, who also won Eastbourne in 2019 and 2022. “I kind of just had that feeling coming into the week as well. I did a great job.”
Tabilo becomes first Chilean man to win grass-court title in Open era
Alejandro Tabilo became the first Chilean man to win a grass-court title in the Open era at the Mallorca Championships on Saturday.
Tabilo, seeded fourth, defeated the unseeded Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
A single break decided each set as Tabilo saved all three break chances against him.
He will rise five places to a career-high 19 in the rankings on Monday, the first time in 19 years Chile will have two top-20 players. Nicolas Jarry is the other.
After his second title of the year and career, Tabilo will play local Daniel Evans at Wimbledon. Ofner follows his first tour final by facing Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Wimbledon.
(With inputs from AP)
