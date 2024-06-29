  1. Arshdeep Singh (India) - 17 wickets in 29 overs - 2024
  2. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 17 wickets in 25.2 overs - 2024
  3. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets in 30 overs - 2021
  4. Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 15 wickets in 24 overs - 2012
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 15 wickets in 31 overs - 2022