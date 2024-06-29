India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh equalled the record for the most wickets taken in a single T20 World Cup tournament during the final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Arshdeep achieved the feat with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock, who scored a 31-ball 39, and scalped his 17th wicket of the ongoing T20 World Cup. He levelled the record of Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who also picked 17 wickets in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

MOST WICKETS IN A SINGLE TOURNAMENT

Arshdeep Singh (India) - 17 wickets in 29 overs - 2024 Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 17 wickets in 25.2 overs - 2024 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets in 30 overs - 2021 Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 15 wickets in 24 overs - 2012 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 15 wickets in 31 overs - 2022