Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Sinner in good heart after Halle Open title

Top seed Jannik Sinner says winning his first grass court title has set him up perfectly for Wimbledon.

The Italian World No. 1 swept through the Halle draw earlier this month and will be seeking to better last year’s semifinal run at Wimbledon.

“Obviously I’m happy how I played last week. I’m trying to find a good form here on these courts,” the 22-year-old Sinner, who will be making his fourth Wimbledon appearance, said on Saturday.

“I feel like, especially on grass, when you have a good confidence with yourself, it can help you. Obviously last week for me was an important week.

“Last year I played semis here, so in my mind I know that I can play also some good tennis on this surface. Obviously every year is a bit different.”

Sinner, who claimed his first Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open, faces experienced German Yannick Hanfmann in the opening round on Monday.

While that looks a relatively comfortable start, things could get tricky in the second round where he could face fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up.

Sinner played down any pressure he might be feeling ahead of his opening match.

“I’m just building my confidence here on this court. That’s it,” he said. “Thinking about seeding or all the rest, it doesn’t make any sense. Everyone wants to win and show their best here.”