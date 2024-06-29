With the iconic grass Major - Wimbledon - beginning from Monday, tennis enthusiasts all over the world are guaranteed a sporting spectacle of the highest quality.

Top players from all over the world will compete at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from July 1 to July 14 to win the prestigious title.

However, since 1968, when the Open Era began, no male or female player has won more singles titles than USA’s Martina Navratilova. She reached the women’s singles final 12 times and ended up lifting Venus Rosewater Dish, the winner’s trophy, a record nine times.

It's @Martina's 60th birthday today...



...so here are her nine #Wimbledon singles titles in 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/qk69nuSNq7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 18, 2016

Navratilova won her first Wimbledon title in 1978 at the age of 21. She defeated Chris Evert in three sets in the final and secured the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career. She managed to defend her Wimbledon title in 1979, again beating Evert in the final, this time in straight sets.

The Czech-born American star extended her tally by winning the title six consecutive times from 1982 to 1987, another record which still stands. In 1990, 12 years after her first Wimbledon title, she won her ninth and final Wimbledon singles title, beating Zina Garrison in straight sets.

Navratilova also clinched seven women’s doubles and four mixed doubles titles at the grass Major.

Martina Navratilova’s nine Wimbledon titles