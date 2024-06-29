MagazineBuy Print

Martina Navratilova: Legend who holds record of winning most Wimbledon singles titles

With the iconic grass Major starting from Monday, Sportstar takes a look at Martina Navratilova’s all-time record of most Wimbledon titles in singles.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 21:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Martina Navratilova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning women’s singles title at Wimbledon in 1987.
USA’s Martina Navratilova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning women’s singles title at Wimbledon in 1987. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

USA's Martina Navratilova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning women's singles title at Wimbledon in 1987.

With the iconic grass Major - Wimbledon - beginning from Monday, tennis enthusiasts all over the world are guaranteed a sporting spectacle of the highest quality.

Top players from all over the world will compete at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from July 1 to July 14 to win the prestigious title.

However, since 1968, when the Open Era began, no male or female player has won more singles titles than USA’s Martina Navratilova. She reached the women’s singles final 12 times and ended up lifting Venus Rosewater Dish, the winner’s trophy, a record nine times.

Navratilova won her first Wimbledon title in 1978 at the age of 21. She defeated Chris Evert in three sets in the final and secured the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career. She managed to defend her Wimbledon title in 1979, again beating Evert in the final, this time in straight sets.

The Czech-born American star extended her tally by winning the title six consecutive times from 1982 to 1987, another record which still stands. In 1990, 12 years after her first Wimbledon title, she won her ninth and final Wimbledon singles title, beating Zina Garrison in straight sets.

Navratilova also clinched seven women’s doubles and four mixed doubles titles at the grass Major.

Martina Navratilova’s nine Wimbledon titles

YEAR OPPONENT SCORE
1978 Chris Evert (USA) 2–6, 6–4, 7–5
1979 Chris Evert (USA) 6–4, 6–4
1982 Chris Evert (USA) 6–1, 3–6, 6–2
1983 Andrea Jaeger (USA) 6–0, 6–3
1984 Chris Evert (USA) 7–6(5), 6–2
1985 Chris Evert (USA) 4–6, 6–3, 6–2
1986 Hana Mandlíková (CZE) 7–6(1), 6–3
1987 Steffi Graf (GER) 7–5, 6–3
1990 Zina Garrison (USA) 6–4, 6–1

