Tel Aviv Open cancelled because of the Israel-Hamas war

The ATP men’s tour said the decision was made after consultation with security experts and with the safety of players and fans in mind.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 21:13 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with the Tel Aviv trophy in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia's Novak Djokovic with the Tel Aviv trophy in 2022.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with the Tel Aviv trophy in 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament scheduled for next month has been cancelled because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The ATP men’s tour said the decision was made after consultation with security experts and with the safety of players and fans in mind.

“The violence and acts of terror witnessed in Israel are beyond comprehension,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said. “We strongly condemn any form of terrorism and mourn the loss of innocent lives across this conflict. We hope and pray for peace in the region.”

The event was scheduled for early November.

In last year’s final, Novak Djokovic defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets to take the title.

