Former champ Teichmann wins opener at Palermo Ladies Open The third-seeded Teichmann launched her bid for a third WTA title by defeating Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. AP 20 July, 2021 09:00 IST Teichmann had won the title in Palermo in 2019. - AP AP 20 July, 2021 09:00 IST Swiss player Jil Teichmann made a successful return to the Palermo Ladies Open on Monday two years after she won the title.The third-seeded Teichmann launched her bid for a third WTA title by defeating Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.ALSO READ | Rohan Bopanna's last-minute Tokyo Olympics hopes dashed Not so fortunate was second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova of Russia who lost her opener to Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. Zheng saved nine of the 10 break points she faced.Sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France beat Romanian veteran Alexandra Dulgheru, also 6-3, 6-2, and will try for consecutive wins in a WTA main draw for the first time since November against Russian veteran Vitalia Diatchenko. Read more stories on Tennis.