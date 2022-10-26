Tennis

Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife.

AP
26 October, 2022 09:53 IST
Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges. (File Photo)

Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week.

In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief for me, my family and my friends and supporters.”

He has won five ATP titles and more than $8.5 million since turning pro in 2008. Basilashvili’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament came when he reached the fourth round at the 2018 U.S. Open before losing to Rafael Nadal.

