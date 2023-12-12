Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars

Dennis Novak played his part well, especially in combination with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, to help Delhi Binny’s Brigade to a 42-38 victory over Pune Jaguars in the fifth edition of the Tennis Premier League on the charcoal grey hard courts of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Novak, ranked 165, won his singles match against Lucas Rosol 13-7, before parntering Jeevan for a thrilling 11-9 victory over Lucas and Rithvik Bollipalli.

Diana Marcinkevica had done well for Pune to win the singles 12-8 against Sahaja Yamalapalli, and had tied the mixed doubles 10-10 in partnership with Rithvik, against Sahaja and Jeevan.

Two-time champion Hyderabad Strikers was baten 46-34 by Bengal Wizards, thanks mainly to the electrifying game of Sriram Balaji who won his singles 16-4 against Sriram Balaji and the doubles 15-5 in partnership with ANirudh Chandrasekar against Niki and Saketh Myneni.

Conny Perrin and Digvijay Pratap Singh helped Punjab Patriots to a thrilling 41-39 win over Bengaluru Mavericks. Ramkumar Ramanathan looked set to pull Bengaluru ahead, in the men’s doubles with Vishnu Vardhan, but a couple of return errors in the climax, saw Punjab nose ahead.

The results (league) Punjab Patriots bt Bengaluru Mavericks 41-39 (Conny Perrin bt Arina Rodionova 13-7; Digvijay Pratap Singh lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan 9-11; Conny & Arjun Kadhe bt Arina & Vishnu Vardhan 12-8; Digvijay & Arjun lost to Ramkumar & Vishnu 7-13). Bengal Wizards bt Hyderabad Strikers 46-34 (Maria Timofeeva tied Ellen Perez 10-10; Sriram Balaji bt Niki Poonacha 16-4; Timofeeva & Anirudh Chandrasekar lost to Ellen & Saketh Myneni 5-15; Balaji & Anirudh bt Niki & Saketh 15-5). Delhi Binny’s Brigade bt Pune Jaguars 42-38 (Sahaja Yamalapalli lost to Diana Marcinkevica 8-12; Dennis Novak bt Lucas Rosol 13-7; Sahaja & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan tied Diana & Rithvik Bollipalli 10-10; Dennis & Jeevan bt Lucas & Rithvik 11-9).