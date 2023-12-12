Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars

Dennis Novak played his part well, especially in combination with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, to help Delhi Binny’s Brigade to a 42-38 victory over Pune Jaguars in the fifth edition of the Tennis Premier League on the charcoal grey hard courts of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Novak, ranked 165, won his singles match against Lucas Rosol 13-7, before parntering Jeevan for a thrilling 11-9 victory over Lucas and Rithvik Bollipalli.
Diana Marcinkevica had done well for Pune to win the singles 12-8 against Sahaja Yamalapalli, and had tied the mixed doubles 10-10 in partnership with Rithvik, against Sahaja and Jeevan.
Two-time champion Hyderabad Strikers was baten 46-34 by Bengal Wizards, thanks mainly to the electrifying game of Sriram Balaji who won his singles 16-4 against Sriram Balaji and the doubles 15-5 in partnership with ANirudh Chandrasekar against Niki and Saketh Myneni.
Conny Perrin and Digvijay Pratap Singh helped Punjab Patriots to a thrilling 41-39 win over Bengaluru Mavericks. Ramkumar Ramanathan looked set to pull Bengaluru ahead, in the men’s doubles with Vishnu Vardhan, but a couple of return errors in the climax, saw Punjab nose ahead.
The results (league)
