Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars

The 30-year-old Novak, ranked 165, won his singles match against Lucas Rosol 13-7, before parntering Jeevan for a thrilling 11-9 victory over Lucas and Rithvik Bollipalli.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 20:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Dennis Novak and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan shone bright for Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the TPL in Pune.
Dennis Novak and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan shone bright for Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the TPL in Pune. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Dennis Novak and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan shone bright for Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the TPL in Pune. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dennis Novak played his part well, especially in combination with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, to help Delhi Binny’s Brigade to a 42-38 victory over Pune Jaguars in the fifth edition of the Tennis Premier League on the charcoal grey hard courts of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Novak, ranked 165, won his singles match against Lucas Rosol 13-7, before parntering Jeevan for a thrilling 11-9 victory over Lucas and Rithvik Bollipalli.

ALSO READ: WTA Chairman Steve Simon to relinquish his CEO duties; President Micky Lawler leaving

Diana Marcinkevica had done well for Pune to win the singles 12-8 against Sahaja Yamalapalli, and had tied the mixed doubles 10-10 in partnership with Rithvik, against Sahaja and Jeevan.

Two-time champion Hyderabad Strikers was baten 46-34 by Bengal Wizards, thanks mainly to the electrifying game of Sriram Balaji who won his singles 16-4 against Sriram Balaji and the doubles 15-5 in partnership with ANirudh Chandrasekar against Niki and Saketh Myneni.

Conny Perrin and Digvijay Pratap Singh helped Punjab Patriots to a thrilling 41-39 win over Bengaluru Mavericks. Ramkumar Ramanathan looked set to pull Bengaluru ahead, in the men’s doubles with Vishnu Vardhan, but a couple of return errors in the climax, saw Punjab nose ahead.

The results (league)
Punjab Patriots bt Bengaluru Mavericks 41-39 (Conny Perrin bt Arina Rodionova 13-7; Digvijay Pratap Singh lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan 9-11; Conny & Arjun Kadhe bt Arina & Vishnu Vardhan 12-8; Digvijay & Arjun lost to Ramkumar & Vishnu 7-13).
Bengal Wizards bt Hyderabad Strikers 46-34 (Maria Timofeeva tied Ellen Perez 10-10; Sriram Balaji bt Niki Poonacha 16-4; Timofeeva & Anirudh Chandrasekar lost to Ellen & Saketh Myneni 5-15; Balaji & Anirudh bt Niki & Saketh 15-5).
Delhi Binny’s Brigade bt Pune Jaguars 42-38 (Sahaja Yamalapalli lost to Diana Marcinkevica 8-12; Dennis Novak bt Lucas Rosol 13-7; Sahaja & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan tied Diana & Rithvik Bollipalli 10-10; Dennis & Jeevan bt Lucas & Rithvik 11-9).

