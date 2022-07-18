Tennis Premier League season 4 to begin on December 7

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is returning for its fourth season this year and is set to begin on December 7 and conclude on December 11.

The tournament will take place in Pune at the Balewadi Stadium. Eight franchises will compete for the prized trophy: Bengaluru Spartans, Chennai Stallions, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army and Pune Jaguars. One franchise will soon be announced.

In August, the Tennis Premier League’s player draft for the 2022 season is set to take place. Through Tennis Premier League, a few upcoming Indian stars will also get the chance to rub shoulders with some of the finest players in the world. The organisers also intend to stage a talent scouting event in October in four cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat. Each team will get one wild card entry from these talent scouting events.

Here is a quick look at the format: All 8 franchises, will play a total of 4 matches to qualify for the semi-final. Each match between two franchises will have a total of 4 games (Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles). Each game will be worth 20 points, thus there will be a total of 80 points at stake in each match. Each team will play a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) at the league stage. The top 4 teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals. One player can only play two games in every match.

The new 2022 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion Matthew Ebden will be the marquee player for Tennis Premier League and has been appointed as its international spokesperson for season 4.

Speaking about the upcoming event fresh off his Grand Slam win, the popular Australian ace said, “2022 has been the standout year of my career and at this time, I am delighted to be joining the TPL family to help extend this riveting form and grow its awareness internationally.”

Indian legend Leander Paes, the owner of Mumbai Leon Army and who was Matt Ebden’s doubles partner on the tour in 2021, was among the first few to comment on Tennis Premier League 4 and he was beaming with excitement as he spoke about the upcoming event.

“I am pumped up to hear this news. I am excited about the talent that is coming to the league this season, which will probably make this the most competitive edition. I am elated that Tennis Premier League is organising a scouting event to give back to the community and find hidden gems at the grass-root level,” he said.