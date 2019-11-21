Tennis Tennis WTA rankings: Biggest shifts in the top 20 in 2019 The final WTA rankings were released earlier this week and here's a look at the massive gains and drops and the rise of youngsters. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 19:18 IST Players posing with the 2019 WTA Finals trophy in Shenzhen, China. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 19:18 IST Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeated current world No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, on November 3 to win her maiden season-ending championship and draw the curtains on the 2019 WTA Tour – and cement her reign as the world No. 1.This season in women's tennis saw massive change in rankings owing to young talent breaking through the dominance of seasoned campaigners.ALSO READ | Barty lifts maiden WTA Finals title, pockets $4.42million, feels 'bizarre' about itWe take a look at the biggest jumps and drops in rankings of the year concerning the top 20 players in the world. Bianca Andreescu (102 places): Starting the year ranked 107th in the world, nobody, including Andreescu her self, would have predicted that she would end the year in top 10. What a fabulous year the Canadian star has had! The 19-year-old made headlines at the start of the year when she finished as the runner-up in Auckland. She followed it up with three titles in the next 10 months. The current world No. 5 won at Indian Wells, Toronto and the US Open to make massive gains in the rankings. Marketa Vondrousova (51 places): The current world No. 16 also had a year to remember. Vondrousova began the year as world No. 67, and with consistent performances, the 20-year-old managed to break into the top 20. The Czech player, who won her first WTA title at the age of 17 as a qualifier, finished second best in Budapest, Istanbul as well as the French Open. Belinda Bencic (47 places): 2019 was the most successful year for Belinda Bencic. Apart from titles in Dubai and Moscow, she finished as the runner-up in Moscow. The 22-year-old also made it to the Swiss Fed Cup for a fifth consecutive year.ATP RANKINGS TABLE: [Top-20]["+" shows gain | "-" shows drop | "~" shows no change]Player NameRanking after ATP FinalsRanking at beginning of yearChange in RankingAshleigh Barty115+14Karolina Pliskova27+5Naomi Osaka34+1Simona Halep41-3Bianca Andreescu5107+102Elina Svitolina66~Petra Kvitova78+1Belinda Bencic855+47Kiki Bertens99~Serena Williams1016+6Aryna Sabalenka1111~Johanna Konta1238+26Madison Keys1317+4Sofia Kenin1419+5Petra Martic1531+16Marketa Vondrousova1667+51Elise Mertens1712-5Alison Riske1829+11Donna Vekic1929+10Angelique Kerber202-18 BRILLIANT BARTY in 2019Ashleigh Barty gained 14 places on the 2019 WTA Tour to the end the year as the world No.1, a ranking she is likely to hold for the beginning of the coming year – she is around 1,900 points ahead of Karolina Pliskova in second place.This was the 23-year-old Australian's best year of her career yet. With titles in Miami, French Open and Birmingham alongside finishing as the runner-up in Sydney and Beijing, she bagged a total of 6,476points.ALSO READ | ATP rankings: Biggest movers in the top 20 in 2019BIGGEST DROPSAngelique Kerber (18 places): From world No. 2 to world No. 20, Angelique Kerber definitely had a year to forget. The veteran German did not win a single title and finished as the runner-up at Indian Wells only. After winning Wimbledon in 2018, the three-time Grand Slam has been without a title. She ended the 2019 WTA Tour with a 28-19 win-loss record.Elise Mertens (5 places): Placed 17th in the world rankings presently, Elise Mertens dropped five places in 2019. The Belgian finished with a 35-27 win-loss record, including a solitary title in Doha. The five-time WTA Tour champion failed to secure a single second-best finish in the entire year.[Data: WTA] Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.