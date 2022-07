Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in first round of the ATP250 event in Bastad, Sweden on Tuesday.

This is the Austrian’s first tour-level win since his return to professional tennis in March this year after sitting out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

More to follow...