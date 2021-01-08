Tennis Tennis Delray Beach Open: Tommy Paul beats Ji Sung Nam in first round U.S.'s Tommy Paul progressed to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of South Korea's Ji Sung Nam. AP Delray Beach 08 January, 2021 08:57 IST Tommy Paul is seeded fifth for the Delray Beach Open. - TWITTER (@ATPChallenger) AP Delray Beach 08 January, 2021 08:57 IST Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage on Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52. He’s one of 13 Americans in the draw.No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey, the 2016 champion, hit 13 aces and saved six of seven break points to beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4. American Sebastian Korda swept Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea, 6-4, 6-4, and next plays Paul.ALSO READ | Kenin opens season with win over YangGianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5 and next faces No. 2-seeded John Isner.The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos