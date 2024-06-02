MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach Roland-Garros quarterfinals, takes on Alcaraz

Tsitsipas keeps alive his bid to win first Grand Slam title, but the 2021 Roland Garros finalist was put to the test early on by Arnaldi who had ousted sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 20:18 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round of French Open 2024.
Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round of French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round of French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the opening set but went on to defeat Italian Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas keeps alive his bid to win first Grand Slam title, but the 2021 Roland Garros finalist was put to the test early on by Arnaldi who had ousted sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Arnaldi began strongly, despite needing to save three break points in the opening game, and made the decisive break to lead 3-1 and comfortably saw out the first set, as Tsitsipas was unable to handle the Italian’s energy.

Tsitsipas looked in even more trouble in the second set when the Italian broke to lead 3-2, but Arnaldi then failed to take advantage when serving for the set. Tsitsipas broke and came out on top in the tiebreak to level the match.

ALSO READ | French Open 2024: Swiatek, Gauff not in favour of late matches after Djokovic vs Musetti marathon

The Greek took his renewed confidence into the third set and broke in the first game. Arnaldi began to struggle and Tsitsipas broke once more, and two further breaks in the fourth set put an end to the Italian’s challenge.

Tsitsipas will face third-seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

