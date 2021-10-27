Tennis Tennis Vienna Open: Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set wins While Stefanos Tsitsipas saved three set points before beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 , Olympic champion Alexander Zverev had to rally from 5-2 down in the second set to overcome Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5. AP VIENNA, AUSTRIA 27 October, 2021 07:44 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a backhand during his win over Grigor Dimitrov at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday. - Getty Images AP VIENNA, AUSTRIA 27 October, 2021 07:44 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas saved three set points before beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Tuesday to join Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Erste Bank Open.Zverev also advanced in straight sets but had to rally from 5-2 down in the second to overcome Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5.The top-seeded Tsitsipas, who lost to Dimitrov in the second round last year, was 6-3 down in the tiebreaker before reeling off five straight points to claim the opening set.Tsitsipas converted his first match point with Dimitrov serving at 5-4 when the 22nd-ranked-Bulgarian hit a forehand wide.The third-ranked Greek, who is striving for his third title of the season, next plays Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4.READ: Unvaccinated players allowed entry for Australian Open, says PM Scott MorrisonTiafoe beat Tsitsipas in straight sets at Wimbledon this year, but Tsitsipas leads the American 2-1 in career meetings.Zverev avoided break points against Krajinovic until he was serving for the opening set, but the second-seeded German fought off all three chances for the 40th-ranked Serb.Zverev lost his serve early in the second but dropped just five more points from 5-2 down to close out the win with five straight games and set up a second-round match against Alex De Minaur.Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie, who both are in the race for the remaining two berths at next month's ATP Finals, also advanced with two-set wins.The fourth-seeded Ruud defeated Lloyd Harris 7-5, 7-6 (2) for his 50th win of the year, and Norrie beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (4), 6-1.Also, the sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime downed Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-2, and Austrian wild-card entry Dennis Novak edged Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a late game. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :