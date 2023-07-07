MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Tsurenko beats Bogdan in longest tiebreak in women’s Grand Slam history

In the final set tiebreak, Tsurenko converted her seventh match point after saving five match points herself to prevail 20-18 on Court 14 in a fixture that lasted three hours 40 minutes.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 22:24 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in action during her third-round win over Ana Bogdan of Romania in Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday.
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in action during her third-round win over Ana Bogdan of Romania in Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in action during her third-round win over Ana Bogdan of Romania in Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lesia Tsurenko progressed to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday after beating Ana Bogdan in the longest tiebreak in a women’s singles match in Grand Slam history.

World No. 57 Bogdan took the opening set 6-4 before Ukraine’s Tsurenko, ranked three spots lower than her Romanian opponent, bounced back to bag the second 6-3.

However, in the final set tiebreak, Tsurenko saved converted her seventh match point after saving five match points herself to prevail 20-18 on Court 14 in a fixture that lasted three hours 40 minutes.

Both players suffered from cramps and needed medical timeouts in the final set.

Tsurenko, who has reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time, next faces either fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula or Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

