Tennis Tennis US Open: Auger-Aliassime ends Murray's journey in straight sets Andy Murray's return to Grand Slam action was cut short by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who breezed past the Briton in the second round on Thursday. Reuters 04 September, 2020 10:06 IST Andy Murray fought back against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round but was unable to mount a comeback against Felix Auger-Aliassime. - Getty Images Reuters 04 September, 2020 10:06 IST Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Briton's Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday.The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, seeded 15th at the hardcourt Grand Slam, went on the offensive from the start and seized control by making the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who has had two hip surgeries, move all around the court. US Open: Cilic beats Gombos, Medvedev marches into third round Murray came back from two sets down to beat Yoshihito Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes in his opening round but did not have the strength or stamina to script another comeback and suffered four break of serves in the match.Auger-Aliassime, who will meet either Briton Daniel Evans or Corentin Moutet of France next, did not face a single breakpoint and hit 52 winners compared to the nine managed by the Scot, who was playing his first Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.