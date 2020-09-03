Tennis Tennis US Open: Muguruza loses to Pironkova in second round The tournament has been a stumbling block for the French Open and Wimbledon champion Reuters 03 September, 2020 22:41 IST Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, beat double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza. - AP Reuters 03 September, 2020 22:41 IST Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed one of the shock upsets at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-3 to move into the third round at Flushing Meadows.After three years away from the WTA Tour following the birth of her son Alexander, the unranked Bulgarian had 10th-seeded Muguruza smashing her racket and mumbling in frustration as the Spaniard's U.S. Open jinx continued to haunt her.READ| US Open: Osaka receives emoji advice from mother after second-round victory The tournament has been a stumbling block for the French Open and Wimbledon champion, who this year nearly added to her collection of major trophies when she reached the final in Australia.In stark contrast to her success at the other slams, Muguruza has struggled to make an impact on the New York hardcourts.She had made it past the second round once in seven previous visits to Flushing Meadows and saw her bid end there again. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos