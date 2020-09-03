Tennis Tennis US Open: Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out with opening-round loss India’s Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the US Open first round by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof. PTI New York 03 September, 2020 12:49 IST Divij Sharan and his partner Nikola Cacic (not in picture) did well to push the contest to a decider, but could not find a way past their opponents in the third set. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy (File Photo) PTI New York 03 September, 2020 12:49 IST India’s Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic made a first round exit at the US Open as they lost to 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.Sharan and Cacic lost the first set but came back strong to clinch the second and push the tie to a decider. However, the Indo-Serbian pair could not find a way past their opponents in the third set.RELATED| US Open: Sumit Nagal through to second round The winners will next play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.The other Indian in the men’s doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos