US Open: Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out with opening-round loss

India’s Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic made a first round exit at the US Open as they lost to 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.

Sharan and Cacic lost the first set but came back strong to clinch the second and push the tie to a decider. However, the Indo-Serbian pair could not find a way past their opponents in the third set.

RELATED| US Open: Sumit Nagal through to second round

The winners will next play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

The other Indian in the men’s doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round.