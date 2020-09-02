US Open: Sumit Nagal through to second round

Sumit Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to progress to the second round of the US Open.

He becomes the first Indian men's singles player in seven years to make it past the first round of a Grand Slam. Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of Australian Open, French Open and US Open in 2013.

The world No. 124 converted three break points, with a win percentage of 80 in first serves, to take the first set 6-1. Klahn had 15 unforced errors compared to Nagal's one. Nagal then held his serve with ease to take the second set 6-3.

Aided by Nagal's unforced errors, Klahn converted his first breakpoint of the match to take a 5-3 lead in the third set before sealing it 6-3.

Despite losing the set, Nagal fought back strongly. He held his serve and broke Klahn thrice to take the fourth set 6-1 and seal his spot in the next round.

The 23-year-old made his Grand Slam debut at the same tournament a year ago. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and took on Roger Federer in the first round and lost - though he did win the first set. Since then, he has climbed the ladder steadily and is currently India's top-ranked player.

Nagal will face the winner of the match between Dominic Thiem and Jaume Munar next.