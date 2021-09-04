US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev reaches round four with straight-set win over Pablo Andujar

Daniil Medvedev eased into round four with a straight-set win over Pablo Andujar. He beat Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday for his third win at this year's U.S. Open.

The world number two held the unseeded Spaniard to five points in the first set, putting up just three unforced errors in a stretch of superb play in his bid for a maiden major title two years after he lost in the final to Rafa Nadal.

The Russian has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this year. He recovered from a double fault in the 10th game of the second set with a pair of aces and fired off 34 winners to Andujar's 16 across the entire match.

Andujar converted one of four break point opportunities late in the third set to wild applause from the fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. However, it was too little too late as the Australian Open finalist fired back with a break of his own to clinch the match.

"The main positive is to win in three sets because Pablo was fighting good," said Medvedev, who clinched his fourth Masters 1000 title last month in Toronto. "I was playing good and (I'm) really happy with my level."

Medvedev plays Dan Evans next after the British number one beat Alexei Popyrin. Medvedev described Evans as "very smart". "He doesn't have one shot that is a weapon, and yet he's a top player for many years already," Medvedev told reporters. "The way he chooses the right moment to go to the net, to slice, to make a drop shot. I mean, his serve is not huge, but it's tough to return. Great player."