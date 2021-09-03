Tennis Tennis US Open 2021: Pliskova beats Anisimova in three-set thriller Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova overcame Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(7) in a thrilling second-round encounter on Thursday. Reuters NEW YORK 03 September, 2021 09:58 IST Pliskova beat Anisimova at the US Open on Friday. - AFP Reuters NEW YORK 03 September, 2021 09:58 IST Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was on the verge of becoming an early casualty at the U.S. Open but overcame Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(7) in a thrilling second-round encounter on Thursday.Pliskova looked in control in the opening set after a single break separated the players. But American Anisimova, ranked 75th in the world, forced a decider when she won the second set tiebreak as the Czech made two double faults.With the home crowd firmly backing Anisimova and cheering every point she won, the New Jersey-born 20-year-old fed off the energy at Arthur Ashe Stadium to save four break points and force another tiebreak. US Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty through to third round US Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in New York Pliskova found herself 2-5 down in the tiebreak, but she stormed back, saving a match point as Anisimova made three errors to hand the world number four a place in the third round."Super tough match, from the first moment she was playing very good," Pliskova said. US Open 2021: Angelique Kerber sets up third round clash with Sloane Stephens "It's difficult to play against you guys," she added, pointing at the crowd. "Hopefully, I don't have an American in the next round, two in a row is a lot... I'm shaking a bit."Pliskova beat American Caty McNally in the first round. She will next face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Croatian 30th seed Petra Martic 7-6(6), 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :