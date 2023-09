US Open 2023, Day Eight Results: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through to quarterfinals; Jabeur exits

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the quaterfinals of the US Open while Ons Jabeur was knocked out on Monday.

Defending men’s winner and top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to reach his third straight quarterfinal in New York.

Jabeur, last year’s women’s runner-up, went down in straight sets to Qinwen Zheng. Reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka moved to the last-eight stage with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Here’s the complete list of fourth-round results (singles only) from day eight of US Open 2023:

Men

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) MATTEO ARNALDI (ITA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV [13] ALEX DE MINAUR (AUS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 [8] ANDREY RUBLEV JACK DRAPER (GBR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 [6] JANNIK SINNER (ITA)/[12] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER)

Women