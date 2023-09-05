MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals

US Open 2023, September 5 schedule: Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be in action in the first set of quarterfinals on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 01:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Coco Gauff (right) will headline the first set of quarterfinal matches at US Open on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Coco Gauff (right) will headline the first set of quarterfinal matches at US Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Coco Gauff (right) will headline the first set of quarterfinal matches at US Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be in action in the first set of quarterfinals on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open in New York on Tuesday.

Three-time men’s winner and second seed Djokovic faces ninth seed and top-ranked American Taylor Fritz.

The other men’s quarterfinal of the day will be an all-American clash between 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe, last year’s semifinalist, and Ben Shelton.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

In women’s singles, sixth-seeded American teenager Coco Gauff faces 20th-seeded Latvian and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko while 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova, this year’s Roland Garros runner-up, takes on 30th-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures (singles only) for day nine of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s Singles: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) - 4:30AM IST

Men’s Singles: [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Ben Shelton (USA)

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Coco Gauff /

Frances Tiafoe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal to secure Super Four spot
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India vs Nepal HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill fifties help IND to 10-wicket win, secure Super 4 berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lucknow to host Davis Cup World Group-2 tie between India and Morocco
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Open 2023: Sabalenka looks to march on with top ranking in the bag
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Iga Swiatek eyes fresh start after early exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal to secure Super Four spot
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India vs Nepal HIGHLIGHTS, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit, Gill fifties help IND to 10-wicket win, secure Super 4 berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment