US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be in action in the first set of quarterfinals on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open in New York on Tuesday.
Three-time men’s winner and second seed Djokovic faces ninth seed and top-ranked American Taylor Fritz.
The other men’s quarterfinal of the day will be an all-American clash between 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe, last year’s semifinalist, and Ben Shelton.
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In women’s singles, sixth-seeded American teenager Coco Gauff faces 20th-seeded Latvian and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko while 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova, this year’s Roland Garros runner-up, takes on 30th-seeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea.
Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures (singles only) for day nine of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s Singles: [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) - 9:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Women’s Singles: [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU) - 4:30AM IST
Men’s Singles: [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Ben Shelton (USA)
