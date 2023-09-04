MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Open 2023: Sabalenka looks to march on with top ranking in the bag

Sabalenka reached the semifinals in the previous two Grand Slams after her Australian Open triumph and will now leapfrog Iga Swiatek when the latest rankings are released on September 11.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 19:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during a match against Clara Burel, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New York.
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during a match against Clara Burel, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during a match against Clara Burel, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka will have a spring in her step when she meets Daria Kasatkina in the U.S. Open fourth round on Monday, with the Belarusian set to take over as world number one.

The second seed reached the semifinals in the previous two Grand Slams after her Australian Open triumph and will now leapfrog Iga Swiatek when the latest rankings are released on September 11 after the New York champion’s shock exit on Sunday.

Swiatek fell 3-6 6-3 6-1 to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and Sabalenka - who has a 20-2 record at the majors this year - will aim to push on after accomplishing another of her main objectives for the season.

Also Read: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters U.S. Open quarterfinals

“Reaching the WTA world number one singles ranking is something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little girl when I started playing tennis,” Sabalenka, 25, said.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to join the amazing list of other WTA players to achieve this, and it’s a huge honour to be able to call myself the number one.”

Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in his match with the unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi after local favourites Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula clash in the opening match of the day on the main showcourt.

German Alexander Zverev meets Italian Jannik Sinner to bring the curtain down on the eighth day.

Over at Louis Armstrong Stadium, American Peyton Stearns will hope to keep her dream run going at Flushing Meadows by knocking out Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova

Also Read: U.S. Open 2023: Iga Swiatek eyes fresh start after early exit

Russians Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev will also be in action against Briton Jack Draper and Australian Alex de Minaur respectively, with a tantalising meeting between Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen splitting their matches.

Tunisian Jabeur, dubbed her country’s “Minister of Happiness” and a crowd favourite at the U.S. Open, has soldiered on despite having flu as she bids to become the first African woman and Arab player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

“This is a fun tournament. Not fun starting being sick,” last year’s runner-up said. “I feel like this tournament is testing me and showing me I have a lot of strength, that I can go really far and maybe have a great result here.”

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

US Open /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Open 2023: Sabalenka looks to march on with top ranking in the bag
    Reuters
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 194/7 (41.1 overs); Hardik strikes, IND eyes three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Liton Das declared fit, set to join squad in Pakistan
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen looking to challenge for title under Xabi Alonso
    AP
  5. Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. U.S. Open 2023: Sabalenka looks to march on with top ranking in the bag
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi, Round of 16 Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Open 2023: Iga Swiatek eyes fresh start after early exit
    Reuters
  4. Bopanna-Ebden pair enters U.S. Open quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Wozniacki says she is ‘on the right track’ despite U.S. Open exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Open 2023: Sabalenka looks to march on with top ranking in the bag
    Reuters
  2. India vs Nepal LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: NEP 194/7 (41.1 overs); Hardik strikes, IND eyes three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s Liton Das declared fit, set to join squad in Pakistan
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen looking to challenge for title under Xabi Alonso
    AP
  5. Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan visit: This is purely cricketing invitation, shouldn’t be mixed with politics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment