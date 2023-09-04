MagazineBuy Print

Bopanna-Ebden pair enters U.S. Open quarterfinals

The 43-year-old remains the only Indian in the fray in the men’s doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first round exits.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 11:32 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the U.S. Open.  
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the U.S. Open.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the U.S. Open.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open after defeating Julian Cash and Henry Patten in a hard-fought three-set match.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair won a thrilling match against the British duo of Cash and Patten, with a final score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6) after two hours and 22 minutes of play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ebden, who had reached the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points.

US Open 2023: Djokovic through to quarters

They will face the winners of the third round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of the United Kingdom, and local duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Bopanna remains the only Indian in the fray in the men’s doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first-round exits.

Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles event, losing in straight sets 2-6, 5-7 to Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend of the United States in the second round. Bopanna’s partner was Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi.

