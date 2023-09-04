Bopanna-Ebden pair enters U.S. Open quarterfinals

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open after defeating Julian Cash and Henry Patten in a hard-fought three-set match.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair won a thrilling match against the British duo of Cash and Patten, with a final score of 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6) after two hours and 22 minutes of play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ebden, who had reached the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points.

They will face the winners of the third round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of the United Kingdom, and local duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Bopanna remains the only Indian in the fray in the men’s doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first-round exits.

Bopanna crashed out of the mixed doubles event, losing in straight sets 2-6, 5-7 to Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend of the United States in the second round. Bopanna’s partner was Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi.