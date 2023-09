US Open 2023, Day Seven Results: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals, Swiatek knocked out

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff moved to the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday while Iga Swiatek was knocked out.

Three-time winner and second seed Djokovic defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo in straight sets. The 36-year-old Serbian next faces top-ranked American Taylor Fritz who knocked out Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in similar fashion.

Jelena Ostapenko reaches the #USOpen quartefinals for the first time in her career! pic.twitter.com/QzSWObVJYE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2023

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe set up an all-American quarterfinal after their respective victories over Tommy Paul and Rinky Hijikata. Three American men have reached the last-eight stage at the US Open for the first time since 2005.

Swiatek, defending women’s champion and top seed, lost in three sets to 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko who will take on home favourite Gauff in the quarterfinals. With her defeat, Swiatek is set to lose the No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka.

Here’s the complete list of fourth-round results (singles only) from day seven of US Open 2023:

Men

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE [2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [Q] BORNA GOJO (CRO) 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 [9] TAYLOR FRITZ (USA) [Q] DOMINIC STRICKER (SUI) 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 [10] FRANCES TIAFOE (USA) [WC] RINKY HIJIKATA (AUS) 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 BEN SHELTON (USA) [14] TOMMY PAUL (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Women