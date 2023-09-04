US Open 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Jabeur in round of 16 action

Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur will be in action in the second set of fourth-round clashes at the US Open in New York on Monday.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz will be up against unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Jabeur, last year’s women’s singles runner-up and fifth seed, will faces Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd seed from China.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys will fight in an all-American clash.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day eight of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s Singles: [3] Madison Keys (USA) vs [17] Madison Keys (USA) - 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs MatTeo Arnaldi (ITA)

Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [13] Daria Kasatkina - 4:30AM IST

Men’s Singles: [6] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Peyton Stearns (USA) - 8:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [8] Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper (GBR)

Women’s Singles: [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)