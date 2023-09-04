Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur will be in action in the second set of fourth-round clashes at the US Open in New York on Monday.
Defending men’s champion and top seed Alcaraz will be up against unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi.
Jabeur, last year’s women’s singles runner-up and fifth seed, will faces Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd seed from China.
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys will fight in an all-American clash.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day eight of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s Singles: [3] Madison Keys (USA) vs [17] Madison Keys (USA) - 9:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs MatTeo Arnaldi (ITA)
Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [13] Daria Kasatkina - 4:30AM IST
Men’s Singles: [6] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Peyton Stearns (USA) - 8:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [8] Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper (GBR)
Women’s Singles: [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
Latest on Sportstar
- US Open 2023, Day 8 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Jabeur in round of 16 action
- Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh keeps campaign alive with 89-run win over Afghanistan
- Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
- F1: Verstappen gets to perfect ten with win in Italian Grand Prix
- Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE