MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova

Ons Jabeur said she was happy to get through a tense clash with Marie Bouzkova at the U.S. Open after the fifth seed capitalised on her ailing opponent’s limited movement to seal a comeback victory.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 13:08 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after defeating Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after defeating Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after defeating Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Ons Jabeur said she was happy to get through a tense clash with Marie Bouzkova at the U.S. Open on Saturday after the fifth seed capitalised on her ailing opponent’s limited movement to seal a comeback victory.

Having claimed the opening set, Czech 31st seed Bouzkova took an off-court medical timeout midway through the second due to an apparent leg issue, then soldiered on, but Jabeur began to make her opponent run around more with regular drop shots.

“I was trying to make her move as much as possible. I know that’s not cool, but I wanted to win,” said Jabeur, who overcame her own early struggles due to flu and prevailed 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 after nearly three hours.

The Tunisian told a press conference she was not initially sure how serious Bouzkova’s injury was.

READ | U.S. Open 2023: Medvedev works graveyard shift to reach last 16

“I was trying to observe her a lot, try to see where she was hurt,” Jabeur said.

“I felt like doing dropshots on her forehand. I did on both, but felt like the forehand side was the side that bothered her a lot. I was tense at times. I couldn’t do my shots.

“I really focussed on her (more) than on myself. I feel I even forgot that I wasn’t feeling that well. I’m glad I got through this. It’s never easy playing someone injured. It really gets into your head.”

Jabeur, seeking her first Grand Slam title, said she will need to work on her serve ahead of a fourth-round meeting with China’s Zheng Qinwen.

“I think that’s going to be very important playing a talented young player,” Jabeur said. “We’ll try to have fun on the court. That’s really important for me.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ons Jabeur /

Marie Bouzkova /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Open 2023: Medvedev works graveyard shift to reach last 16
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Video: Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Open 2023: Medvedev works graveyard shift to reach last 16
    Reuters
  3. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  4. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Open 2023: Medvedev works graveyard shift to reach last 16
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Video: Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former international umpire Piloo Reporter passes away aged 84
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment