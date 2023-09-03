MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to storm into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in five years.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 11:09 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to storm into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in five years.

The Czech ninth seed, who made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the All England Club last month, has flown under the radar in New York and came into the clash with her Russian opponent having dropped only seven games.

The 24-year-old surrendered her serve twice in the first set but showed all her artistry at Louis Armstrong Stadium to break Alexandrova four times and wrap it up easily.

READ | Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early

Alexandrova continued to look shaky on her delivery in the next set and allowed Vondrousova to surge ahead 4-0 with a third double fault of the contest before finally producing a hold two games later to avoid a bagel.

But there would be no late comeback for the 22nd seed, with Vondrousova completing the victory in only 56 minutes when Alexandrova fired a backhand wide.

“I felt really good,” said Vondrousova, who will meet American hope Peyton Stearns in the next round.

“I was waiting the whole day, I didn’t know what to expect. It’s actually my first night session here and I really enjoyed it. Thank you so much.

“I’m very happy with my game, it’s a lot of pressure and I didn’t know how it’s going to work. I’m just grateful to be here and play healthy again. I’m enjoying my time in New York.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Marketa Vondrousova /

Ekaterina Alexandrova /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  2. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  2. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  2. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment