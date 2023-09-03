MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round

An ailing Ons Jabeur scraped by Czech Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3 to keep her latest U.S. Open campaign on track in the third round on Saturday despite an error-riddle performance.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 08:27 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts as she plays Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts as she plays Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts as she plays Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

The Tunisian fifth seed said this week she was feeling like a “zombie” due to illness but came back from the dead to overcome a cool-headed Bouzkova, firing off 56 winners under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She will next play China’s Zheng Qinwen, who beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in the round of 16.

“It’s a very tough match from both of us,” said Jabeur, last year’s runner-up. “She didn’t want to stop. I tried my best today and she’s a great player.”

READ | US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round

Jabeur may be known as the “Minister of Happiness” but the perennial fan favorite had little to smile about in the opening set, as her mistakes quickly piled up and Bouzkova broke her on the fifth try in the fourth game.

The Tunisian broke back with a nice backhand slice in the ninth game but handed Bouzkova another break with a double fault on set point.

Down a break in the second set, Bouzkova took an off-court medical timeout after the seventh game with an apparent leg injury but kept up the fight even as she occasionally limped around the court, breaking back in the 10th.

Jabeur, who at times hunched over on the court in clear discomfort, found new life in the tiebreak, where she fired off crisp forehand winners to push the affair into a third set.

She got the critical break in the sixth set as Bouzkova double faulted and nodded solemnly as the Czech hit a shot into the net on match point, sealing the nearly three-hour slugfest.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
