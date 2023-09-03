MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Britain’s Daniel Evans with a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win on Saturday, surviving his first real challenge at the U.S. Open in the third round.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 07:35 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Daniel Evans, of the United Kingdom, during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Daniel Evans, of the United Kingdom, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Daniel Evans, of the United Kingdom, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Britain’s Daniel Evans with a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win on Saturday, surviving his first real challenge at the U.S. Open in the third round.

The top-seeded Spaniard breezed through his opening matches at Flushing Meadows and at first appeared on track for another easy victory but had to find his best form after Evans mounted a third-set comeback.

He next plays Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who shocked Britain’s 16th seed Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Court 17.

ALSO READ | Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early

“He’s a tricky opponent,” Alcaraz said of Evans. “We made great points, great shots. A lot of different kinds of situations.”

Alcaraz moved through the first set like a freight train, winning the first four games, and the 26th-seeded Evans failed to convert any of his three break points in the eighth game.

Evans did let out a roar as he broke Alcaraz with an unreturnable backhand down the line in the second game of the second set but the Spaniard broke back immediately and the Briton helped his opponent to another break in the fifth.

ALSO READ
Sabalenka flattens France’s Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Alcaraz broke Evans again with a well-executed drop shot to close out the second set. However, Evans upped his level in the third set, channeling his frustration into a superb game seven where he broke with a backhand winner.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz tapped into his superior speed and agility to tame Evans, 13 years his senior, in the fourth set, zipping back and forth along the baseline before breaking with a sublime forehand winner in the sixth game.

He finished the entertaining clash with another forehand winner, one of 27 in the match, prompting cheers of approval from the rapt crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Across the plaza, 21-year-old Jack Draper offered British fans hope as he outlasted American wildcard Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to book his first trip to a Grand Slam fourth round.

He will face the winner of the clash between Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev and France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

US Open 2023 /

Daniel Evans /

US Open /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  2. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  2. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  2. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  3. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment