MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16

Jessica Pegula fought past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday and next faces compatriot Madison Keys.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 08:19 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Jessica Pegula fought past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday and next faces compatriot Madison Keys as the American buzz continued to build heading into the second week of the year’s final Grand Slam.

With four American men already in the last 16 and a chance for the same number to make it through in the women’s draw, the home fans can dream of a Flushing Meadows trophy sweep no matter how far fetched that idea might seem.

Not since 2002 when Pete Sampras and Serena Williams were crowned U.S. Open champions have Americans hoisted both trophies but, with Pegula, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe all top 10 seeds and in the last 16, the chance will be there.

Seeded third and carrying momentum from a solid run in to Flushing Meadows that included a win at the Canadian Open, Pegula is rated the top U.S. hope and has performed as expected, only dropping one set on her way to the fourth round.

After straight set romps in her first two matches, Pegula received her first test in the form of gritty veteran Svitolina, a U.S. Open semi-finalist in 2019.

READ | US Open 2023: Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach fourth round

Pegula had the only break in a tight opening set but that would be all she needed for a 1-0 lead.

In the second it was Svitolina finally getting her first break chance and making the most of the opportunity to pull level.

The deciding set also looked ready to swing on a single break and it went to Pegula who broke the 26th seed to go 3-2 up, sweeping four straight games to clinch her spot in style.

The last time Flushing Meadows had a chance to celebrate a homegrown women’s champion was in 2017 when Sloane Stephens beat Keys in an all-American final.

Keys is back and making another run after taming 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to set up the clash with Pegula.

Sixth seed Gauff was the first to book her spot with a win over Belgian Elise Mertens on Friday, while Peyton Stearns will have a chance to join her compatriots when she takes on Britain’s Katie Boulter later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula /

Madison Keys /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  5. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
  2. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek eye quarterfinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  2. U.S. Open 2023: Pegula, Keys into last 16
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur defeats Bouzkova to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  5. Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment