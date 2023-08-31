MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek advance; Tsitsipas falls in second round

Swiatek, the top-seeded defending champion from Poland, had only slightly more trouble in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over 322nd-ranked Australian Daria Saville in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 07:51 IST , NEW YORK - 3 MINS READ

AP
Novak Djokovic celebrates his straight-sets victory against Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his straight-sets victory against Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Novak Djokovic celebrates his straight-sets victory against Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek rolled to straight-set victories to move into the third round at the US Open on Wednesday, fighting not only their opponents but sticky, 85-degree Fahrenheit (29-degree Celsius) weather on the hottest day at the tournament so far.

ALSO READ
Who is the youngest player to play at US Open?

“That’s why we train several hours a day in humid, hot conditions so we can be ready for whatever awaits you on court,” the second-seeded Djokovic said after a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium over 76th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

“I still have the hunger,” said the 36-year-old from Serbia, who owns 23 Grand Slam titles. “I still got it.”

Iga Swiatek during her second-round match against Daria Saville of Australia.
Iga Swiatek during her second-round match against Daria Saville of Australia. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Iga Swiatek during her second-round match against Daria Saville of Australia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Swiatek, the top-seeded defending champion from Poland, had only slightly more trouble in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over 322nd-ranked Australian Daria Saville in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Swiatek has never lost in a major to a player outside the top 100.

In the biggest upset of the day, seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas fell in the second round to 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner that just caught the baseline, Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance.

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.
Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“I’m just super happy right now,” Stricker told the Grandstand crowd. “I came out and felt good from the first set on. ... I just kept playing high-level tennis.”

Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian Open and French Open, has still never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows. The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down on the men’s side after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. Aslan Karatsev of Russia went on to beat Baena on Wednesday in four sets.

Earlier, Coco Gauff cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva.

ALSO READ
Who is the youngest player to play at US Open?

The sixth-seeded American approached the net 18 times, winning 15 of those points, and she credited that newfound net game after struggling to beat German Laura Siegemund in three sets in the first round.

“I learned to be aggressive,” the 19-year-old Gauff said in her on-court interview. “I did well making her play off her back foot.”

Gauff next faces 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, who came back to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Elsewhere, Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, consulted medics and retired soon after dropping a first-set tiebreaker to American Ben Shelton, and French wild card Benjamin Bonzi defeated 28th-seeded Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7), ending the hopes of an American who made a surprising run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round after Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia withdrew. Tomljanovic was sidelined nearly all this season by a knee injury after beating Serena Williams last year in the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s final match.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles Second Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Lin Zhu of China defeated 18th-seeded Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3; American Taylor Townsend beat 19th-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (1), 7-5; 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova beat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-3, 6-3; and 15th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland downed British qualifier Yuriko Lily Miyazaki 6-3, 6-3.

In the night session on Ashe, No. 10 seed Frances Tiafoe faces Sebastian Ofner, followed by Caroline Wozniacki against 11th-seeded Petra Kvitova.

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

WTA /

ATP /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Coco Gauff /

Iga Swiatek

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
