US Open: Zverev, Shapovalov roll into quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces en route to demolishing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday.

After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old German never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match. He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

READ| Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set. He sealed it with an ace.

The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven's serve, the fastest clocking at 139 mph, just shy of his personal record of 142 mph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots but the fleet-footed fifth seed moved nimbly around the court.

The win was overshadowed by a shocking incident one court over, as top seed and widely presumed favourite Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

A stunned Zverev went ahead with a previously scheduled press conference minutes after the incident.

“It's very unfortunate that, you know, he hit the line judge, and especially where it hit her,” he said. “I don't know what to say. I'm a little bit in shock right now, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov regrouped after losing a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and become the first Canadian man to reach the US Open quarterfinals in the Open era.

ALSO READ| Unfortunate, unbelievable, unintentional: Tennis fraternity reacts to Djokovic's exit

Shapovalov will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals after the 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball.

It will be Shapovalov's first Grand Slam quarterfinal and could lead the way for a Canadian charge into the last eight with compatriots Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime playing their fourth round clashes on Monday.

Results: Men’s Singles

Fourth Round:

Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-5.

Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. David Goffin (7), Belgium, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.