UTR Pro women’s tennis tournament to start from Monday

Adequate competition with suitable compensation will be on offer in the $25,000 UTR Pro women’s tennis tournament to be played at the DLTA Complex from Monday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
06 November, 2022 18:00 IST
Jennifer Luikham in action.

Jennifer Luikham in action. | Photo Credit: K. V. SRINIVASAN

With a league cum knock-out format, featuring 20 players in four groups, the champion’s prize of $3,600, and a minimum assured reward of $400 for the last two, it will be an ideal platform for the Indian women players to hone their competitive efficiency, in their pursuit of professional excellence.

Jennifer Luikham, Akanksha NItture, Sai Samhitha, Arthi Muniyan, Sharmada Balu, Jagmeet Kaur Grewal, Suhitha Maruri, Farhat Aleen Qamar will be some of the prominent players in the tournament. The tournament is open to players in the 200 to 2000 ranking in the international professional circuit.

Pranjala Yadlapalli had capitalised on the UTR tournaments during her stay in Australia.

For the players who travel around the world, looking for competition, it will be an ideal preparation to play a bunch of matches in a week. It will definitely improve the overall standard apart from match sharpness.

With the All India Tennis Association (AITA) lining up a series of professional tournaments for men and women till March, across the country, the introduction of two UTR Pro tour events, with the second one for men scheduled later, it is a dream scenario for the second string Indian players.

After the league phase, players placed one to five in each group will compete with matching numbers from the other groups in a knock-out format for placings from 1 to 20.

It will be interesting to see how well the players capitalise on such a profitable competitive exposure to sharpen their game and fitness to be better professionals.

