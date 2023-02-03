Tennis

Former Olympian Varvara Lepchenko’s doping ban cut to 21 months

The settlement agreement was signed in October, approved by CAS on Tuesday and made public by the ITF on Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency signed off on it, too.

AP
03 February, 2023 22:51 IST
03 February, 2023 22:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: United States Varvara Lepchenko in action.

FILE PHOTO: United States Varvara Lepchenko in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The settlement agreement was signed in October, approved by CAS on Tuesday and made public by the ITF on Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency signed off on it, too.

Former top-20 tennis player and U.S. Olympian Varvara Lepchenko’s doping suspension for use of a banned stimulant was reduced from four years to 21 months as part of an agreement with the International Tennis Federation after she appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Also Read
US tennis player Lepchencko handed four-year doping ban

The settlement agreement was signed in October, approved by CAS on Tuesday and made public by the ITF on Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency signed off on it, too.

Lepchenko’s urine sample after a first-round loss at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2021 contained the stimulant. She then competed at three other events — including winning a title in Charleston, South Carolina — before being provisionally banned for four years, backdated to August 2021.

Her appeal to CAS was based on her later finding, in a travel bag, a bottle of capsules that was determined to contain the substance for which she tested positive — an ingredient that was not listed on the bottle label.

According to the ITF’s news release on Friday, Lepchenko and the ITF agreed that she committed a violation, that she will be ineligible to compete for 21 months, and that her penalty will run from August 2021 — the time of her most recent match — and expire this May.

Also Read
American Lepchenko provisionally suspended after failing drugs test

This marked her second doping violation, but the ITF punished her as though it were her first because she was ruled to be not at fault in the earlier case, which involved testing positive in 2016 for meldonium, the heart medication that led to Maria Sharapova’s doping ban.

Lepchenko, 36, has represented the United States at the Olympics and in the Billie Jean King Cup.

She has earned more than $5 million in prize money and reached a career-high WTA ranking of No. 19 in 2012. That was the year she made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time at the French Open, beating 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone there. Lepchenko reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open in 2015.

Lepchenko was born in the former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan, later moving with her father and sister to Florida. She was granted political asylum, began living in Pennsylvania in 2003, and became a U.S. citizen in 2011.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us