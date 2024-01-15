MagazineBuy Print

Veteran Wawrinka has no plans to retire after Australian Open defeat

The Swiss star, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the opening Grand Slam of the year a decade ago, looked on course for an upset of fellow veteran Adrian Mannarino.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 13:32 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reacts after losing his first round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka reacts after losing his first round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reacts after losing his first round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka said he has no plans to call it quits after losing in the Australian Open first round on Monday and hopes to be back next year aged 39.

The Swiss star, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the opening Grand Slam of the year a decade ago, looked on course for an upset of fellow veteran Adrian Mannarino.

But he lost 11 of the last 12 games to crash out to the French 20th seed 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

“I was playing well, tough conditions against a tough player,” said the 38-year-old, now ranked 56 and at his 18th Australian Open.

“Couldn’t really push myself more. I didn’t do the work I wanted in the off-season because I got injured in the last tournament. So it was a race a bit to come back here.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“But I’m quite happy with the 10 days I had here (in Australia).”

Wawrinka has been on tour since 2002, winning 16 titles, including the Australian Open (2014), French Open (2015), and US Open (2016).

His Grand Slam-winning days might be over, but he has no plans to retire.

“Hopefully not. I will see how the year goes. It’s just the beginning of the year,” he said of hanging up his racquet.

“In general, I’m quite positive with where I am right now.

“Even after the loss, I think there is some good opportunity for me to keep pushing, keep playing and get some good results, and hopefully I can come back next year.”

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
