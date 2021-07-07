Djokovic enters 10th Wimbledon semifinal after Fucsovics thumping

World number one Novak Djokovic cruised to his 10th Wimbledon semifinal with a thumping of Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.

The Serbian began in style by taking a double break to lead 5-0 in the first set before Fucsovics provided a brief resistance, only to have Djokovic close it at 6-3.

Djokovic, who was featuring in his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal, then proceeded to see off the 29-year-old Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 - marking his 100th career win on grass.

Djokovic will face the winner of the quarterfinal contest between Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov in his 41st Slam semifinal appearance. The five-time champion is aiming for his third Slam of the year at the All England Club to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

