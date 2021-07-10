Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2021: Indian-American Samir Banerjee reaches boys' singles final Samir Banerjee, the Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey, reached the final of Wimbledon boys' singles on Saturday, defeating Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg. ANI London 10 July, 2021 20:33 IST The 17-year-old, Samir Banerjee, hails from Basking Ridge in New Jersey(Representational Photo) - GETTY IMAGES ANI London 10 July, 2021 20:33 IST Indian-American Samir Banerjee on Saturday stormed into the finals of the Wimbledon boys' final.He defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the finals.The first set between both these two tennis players went back and forth, but in the end, Banerjee managed to hold his own to win the set.Sascha then stormed right back into the match and he went on to win the second set 6-4, sending the match into the third and deciding set.Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :