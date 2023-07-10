Four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will be in quarterfinal action on Centre Court on the ninth day of The Championships in London.
Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
While Djokovic will clash against Andrey Rublev, Swiatek will face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
In the other men’s quarterfinal match, Jannik Sinner of Italy will face Roman Safiullin, while Jessica Pegula of the United States of America will clash against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in a women’s quarterfinal match.
Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day nine of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)- 6:00 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [7] Andrey Rublev vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Court 1
Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 5:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Roman Safiullin
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline quarterfinal clashes
- Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Alcaraz faces Berrettini; Dimitrov leads Rune; Djokovic, Jabeur reach quarters
- Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur crushes Kvitova to set up rematch of 2022 final with Rybakina
- Shivam Dube included in West Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy
- FIFAe Nations Cup 2023: Aim is to reach knockouts, but biggest comeback will be winning title, says Charanjot Singh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE