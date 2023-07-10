Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline quarterfinal clashes

Four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will be in quarterfinal action on Centre Court on the ninth day of The Championships in London.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

While Djokovic will clash against Andrey Rublev, Swiatek will face Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

In the other men’s quarterfinal match, Jannik Sinner of Italy will face Roman Safiullin, while Jessica Pegula of the United States of America will clash against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in a women’s quarterfinal match.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day nine of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)- 6:00 PM IST

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [7] Andrey Rublev vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Court 1

Women’s Singles quarterfinal: [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)- 5:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Roman Safiullin