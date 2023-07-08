MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina and Jabeur in third-round action 

Wimbledon 2023, July 8 schedule: Defending champion Elena Rybakina, last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur and top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in third-round action on Centre Court on the sixth day of The Championships in London.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 01:18 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina will take on local wildcard Katie Boulter in third round of Wimbledon 2023 on Saturday.
Defending champion Elena Rybakina will take on local favourite Katie Boulter in third round on Centre Court on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Friday.

Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face Bianca Andreescu while top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova and Daniil Medvedev will also be in third-round action.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day six of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [25] Nicolas Jarry - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [3] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) - 3:30PM IST’

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) - Not before 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Court 3

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [22] Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva

Court 12

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Court 18

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

