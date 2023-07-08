Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina and Jabeur in third-round action 

Defending champion Elena Rybakina will take on local favourite Katie Boulter in third round on Centre Court on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Friday.
Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will face Bianca Andreescu while top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the third round.
Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova and Daniil Medvedev will also be in third-round action.
Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day six of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [25] Nicolas Jarry - 6PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [3] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR)
Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
Court 1
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN) - 5:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Court 2
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) - 3:30PM IST’
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Laslo Djere (SRB) - Not before 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Court 3
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [22] Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva
Court 12
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)
Court 18
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs Christopher O’Connell (AUS)
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Rybakina and Jabeur in third-round action
- ‘Sky’s the limit’ for 800m world champion Athing Mu
- TNPL 2023: Kovai Kings reaches final, beats Dindigul Dragons by 30 runs in Qualifier 1
- Alcaraz: “Would be amazing to play a final at Wimbledon, even better if it is against Novak”
- WATCH - Wimbledon 2023: Tsurenko beats Bogdan in longest tiebreak in women’s Grand Slam history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE