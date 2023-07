Wimbledon 2023, Day 5 Results: Djokovic, Swiatek reach fourth round; Murray, Garcia exit

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the fourth round of The Championships at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Stan Wawrinka on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz did not face much trouble as he too recorded a straight-sets win over Frenchman Alexandre Muller to reach the third round. However, it was the end of the road for two-time champion Andy Murray as he squandered a two-sets-to-one lead and went down to fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek too made it to the round of 16 with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Croatia’s Petra Martic.

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia, 11th seed Daria Kasatkina and 20th seed Donna Vekic were knocked out of the event.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day five of Wimbledon 2023: