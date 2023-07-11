MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden enter men’s doubles quarterfinals

Published : Jul 11, 2023 22:55 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia during their Men’s Doubles Second Round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023.
The sixth-seeded pairing of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden beat the duo of Reese Stalder and David Pel to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Wimbledon Championships here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Australian duo defeated the combine of American Stalder and Dutchman Pel 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) in a pre-quarterfinal match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden next meet the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens.

More to follow....

