Wimbledon 2024: World number one Iga Swiatek knocked out by Yulia Putintseva

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon on Saturday, losing in the third round against Yulia Putintseva to end the top seed’s 21-match win streak.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 22:59 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships.
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon hopes went up in flames as the world number one disintegrated under huge pressure from fiery Kazakh Yulia Putintseva who battled back superbly to win their third-round clash 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

Swiatek appeared to be cruising when she took the first set without having to get out of second gear, but the wheels came off in spectacular fashion.

Putintseva broke the top-seeded Pole twice in the second set and twice more in the third to set up a fourth-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko.

In the other match, local favourite Harriet Dart wiped away tears at the net after she failed to break down the solid defence of China’s Wang Xinyu, losing her third-round match 2-6 7-5 6-3.

Dart, who knocked out compatriot and 32nd seed Katie Boulter earlier this week, could not hide her emotion before congratulating 22-year-old Wang, at 42 ranked 58 places above the Briton.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

