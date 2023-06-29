MagazineBuy Print

Indians at Wimbledon: First appearance, first win, title and more

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi won India’s first-ever Wimbledon title in the Open era in men’s doubles category in 1999.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ramanathan Krishnan during his men’s singles semifinal against Australia’s Neale Fraser at the Wimbledon tennis championships on June 29, 1960.
India’s Ramanathan Krishnan during his men’s singles semifinal against Australia’s Neale Fraser at the Wimbledon tennis championships on June 29, 1960. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

India’s Ramanathan Krishnan during his men’s singles semifinal against Australia’s Neale Fraser at the Wimbledon tennis championships on June 29, 1960. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

India’s journey at Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, began more than 50 years before Ramanathan Krishnan’s historic runs to the semifinals at the All England Club in 1960 and 1961.

In 1905, the 29th edition of The Championships, the men’s singles draw featured a certain B. Nehru who was of Indian origin but represented Great Britain. While Nehru received a bye in the first round, he gave a walk over to compatriot Robert Hough in the second for unknown reasons. He did, however, compete in the now defunct Wimbledon Plate (for players who lost in the first or second rounds) and reached the third round.

Most matches played by an Indian at Wimbledon
Leander Paes holds the record for playing the most main draw matches (138) across men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles for India at Wimbledon.

Sirdar Nihal Singh became the first Indian man to play at Wimbledon in 1908. He lost a close first-round contest 11-9, 6-2, 6-4 to local player Herbert Wilson Fox. He fell at the first hurdle the following year as well but this time, managed to win 6-2, 6-4 against Louis Trasenster of Belgium in the opening round of the Plate tournament, thus recording India’s first victory at the grass Major.

FILE PHOTO: Jenny Sandison (second from right).

FILE PHOTO: Jenny Sandison (second from right). | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

First Indian representation in women’s singles took place in 1929 - 45 years after the category was included at the tournament. Jenny Sandison participated at Wimbledon in singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles in 1929-30 and got two wins, both in women’s doubles event.

India’s Leela Row Dayal (in pic) beat Great Britain’s G.M. Southwell 4-6, 10-8, 6-2 in the women’s singles opening round at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships, at Wimbledon, London on June 26, 1934.

India’s Leela Row Dayal (in pic) beat Great Britain’s G.M. Southwell 4-6, 10-8, 6-2 in the women’s singles opening round at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships, at Wimbledon, London on June 26, 1934. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The first main draw wins in singles were recorded by Hassan-Ali Fyzee (men, 1910) and Leela Row Dayal (women, 1934).

India’s Firsts at Wimbledon
Maiden appearance: Men - Sirdar Nihal Singh (1908), Women - Jenny Sandison (1929)
Maiden win (across categories and levels): Men - Sirdar Nihal Singh (1909, Wimbledon Plate), Women - Jenny Sandison (1929, women’s doubles)
Maiden singles win (Main draw): Men - Hassan-Ali Fyzee (1910), Women - Leela Row Dayal (1934)
First to reach third round in singles: Sirdar Nihal Singh (1910)
First to reach fourth round in singles: Sydney Jacob (1921)
First to reach quarterfinal in singles: Ghaus Mohammed Khan (1939)
First to reach semifinals in singles: Ramanathan Krishnan (1960)
First to reach a Wimbledon final (across categories): Lewis Deane (1923, mixed doubles with Dorothy Shepherd-Barron of Great Britain)
First to reach a junior Wimbledon final: Rita Davar (1952)
First to win a junior Wimbledon title: Ramanathan Krishnan (1954)
First to reach a Wimbledon final in the Open era: Mahesh Bhupathi (1998, mixed doubles with Croatia’s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni)
First to win a Wimbledon title in the Open era: Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi (1999 men’s doubles)
First woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open era: Sania Mirza (2015, women’s doubles with Switzerland’s Martina Hingis)

Complete list of Indian winners at The Championships:-

YEAR NAME CATEGORY FINAL SCORE
1928 MOHAMMED SLEEM MEN'S SINGLES (WIMBLEDON PLATE) 6-3, 6-3 against JB GILBERT (GBR)
1954 RAMANATHAN KRISHNAN BOYS' SINGLES 6-2, 7-5 against ASHLEY COOPER (AUS)
1979 RAMESH KRISHNAN BOYS' SINGLES 6-0, 6-2 against DAVE SIEGLER (USA)
1990 LEANDER PAES BOYS' SINGLES 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 against MARCOS ONDRUSKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
1999 LEANDER PAES & MAHESH BHUPATHI MEN'S DOUBLES 6-7(10), 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) against PAUL HAARHUIS (NED) & JARED PALMER (USA)
1999 LEANDER PAES (with USA'S LISA RAYMOND) MIXED DOUBLES 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against JONAS BJORKMAN (SWE) & ANNA KOURNIKOVA (RUS)
2002 MAHESH BHUPATHI (with RUSSIA'S ELENA LIKHOVTSEVA) MIXED DOUBLES 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 against KEVIN ULLYETT (ZIM) & DANIELA HANTUCHOVA (SVK)
2003 LEANDER PAES (with USA's MARTINA NAVRATILOVA) MIXED DOUBLES 6-3, 6-3 against AND RAM (ISR) & ANASTASIA RODIONOVA (RUS)
2003 SANIA MIRZA (with RUSSIA'S ALISA KLEYBANOVA) GIRLS' DOUBLES 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 against KATERINA BOHMOVA (CZE) & MICHAELLA KRAJICEK (NED)
2005 MAHESH BHUPATHI (with FRANCE'S MARY PIERCE) MIXED DOUBLES 6-4, 6-2 against PAUL HANLEY (AUS) & TATIANA PEREBIYNIS (UKR)
2010 LEANDER PAES (with ZIMBABWE'S CARA BLACK) MIXED DOUBLES 6-4, 7-6(5) against WESLEY MOODIE (RSA) & LISA RAYMOND (USA)
2015 SANIA MIRZA (with SWITZERLAND'S MARTINA HINGIS) WOMEN'S DOUBLES 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 against EKATERINA MAKAROVA (RUS) & ELENA VESNINA (RUS)
2015 LEANDER PAES (with SWITZERLAND'S MARTINA HINGIS) MIXED DOUBLES 6-1, 6-1 against ALEXANDER PEYA (AUT) & TIMEA BABOS (HUN)
2015 SUMIT NAGAL (with VIETNAM'S LY HOANG NAM) BOYS' DOUBLES 7-6(4), 6-4 against REILLY OPELKA (USA) & AKIRA SANTILLAN (AUS)

Full list of Indian players who have featured in a main draw match across the five senior categories at Wimbledon over the years:-

  • Sirdar Nihal Singh
  • Hassan-Ali Fyzee 
  • Athar-Ali Fyzee 
  • Lewis Deane
  • Sydney Jacob
  • Jagat Mohan Lal
  • Cota Ramaswami
  • Syed Mohammad Hadi
  • David Rutnam
  • Mohammed Sleem
  • Jenny Sandison
  • Ghaus Mohammad Khan
India’s Ghaus Mohammed Khan in action against against R.L. Riggs on the Centre Court in men’ singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon on July 3, 1939.

India’s Ghaus Mohammed Khan in action against against R.L. Riggs on the Centre Court in men’ singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon on July 3, 1939. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

  • Madansinhji
  • Sashi Menon
  • Gaurav Misra
  • Jayakumar Royappa
  • Thomas Henderson Brooks
  • Jasjit Singh
  • Hira-Lal Soni
  • Jimmy Mehta
  • Sumant Misra
  • Dilip Bose
  • Narendra Nath
  • Rita Davar
  • Ramanathan Krishnan
  • Naresh Kumar
  • Jaidip Mukherjea
  • Chiradip Mukherjea
  • Leander Paes
  • Mahesh Bhupathi
Leander Paes (left) and Mahesh Bhupathi (right) clinched India’s first Wimbledon title in the Open era with this victory in the men’s doubles category at the 1999 edition.

Leander Paes (left) and Mahesh Bhupathi (right) clinched India’s first Wimbledon title in the Open era with this victory in the men’s doubles category at the 1999 edition. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

  • Bhanu Nunna
  • Premjit Lall
  • Akhtar Ali
  • Vijay Amritraj
  • Anand Amritraj
  • Ashok Amritraj
  • Prakash Amritraj
  • Ramesh Krishnan
  • Nirupama Mankad
  • Nirupama Sanjeev
  • Zeeshan Ali
  • Mark Ferreira
  • Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza (right) became the first Indian woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open era with her victory in the women’s doubles category partnering Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in 2015.

Sania Mirza (right) became the first Indian woman to win a Wimbledon title in the Open era with her victory in the women’s doubles category partnering Switzerland’s Martina Hingis in 2015. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

  • Rohan Bopanna
  • Purav Raja
  • Somdev Devvarman
  • Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
  • Prajnesh Gunneswaran
  • Divij Sharan
  • N. Sriram Balaji
  • Vishnu Vardhan
  • Yuki Bhambri
  • Ankita Raina
  • Ramkumar Ramanathan

(This article is based on the information provided in Anindya Dutta’s book title ‘Advantage India: The Story of Indian Tennis’ along with the year-by-year draw archives available on www.wimbledon.com)

Wimbledon

Grand Slam

Leander Paes

Mahesh Bhupathi

Sania Mirza

Rohan Bopanna

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life's darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

